12 killed as Israel bombs Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today that 12 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli bomb attack on the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the enclave.

“The Israeli occupation forces are targeting wounded individuals, medical staff and displaced persons with the direct and repeated bombing of the hospital,” said the ministry.

According to medical sources who spoke to the Wafa Palestinian News Agency, at least eight were killed in the attack. They added that Israeli snipers are shooting anyone who tries to leave the hospital.

The hospital is sheltering “thousands” of displaced people, said Wafa, and around 150 wounded people, in addition to 100 medical personnel and hospital workers. According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli bombing led to a power outage in the hospital when its generators stopped working.

Israeli forces are surrounding the hospital with dozens of heavy military vehicles and artillery less than a kilometre away. Snipers are deployed on nearby rooftops, preventing ambulances from reaching the hospital to transport the wounded. The Indonesian Hospital is the only partially-functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

