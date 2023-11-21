Jordan, Qatar discuss ways to stop ‘brutal Israeli aggression' against Gaza Strip

Jordanian Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, and Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, discussed in Amman the “brutal Israeli aggression” against the Gaza Strip and cooperation to avert a humanitarian catastrophe, Anadolu Agency reports.

Al-Khasawneh confirmed that both countries share a common stance on the Israeli aggression in Gaza and advocate an immediate halt to violations, civilian protection, urgent humanitarian aid delivery and pursue a just and comprehensive two-state solution for lasting peace.

He reiterated Jordan’s rejection of any efforts that might result in the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank and deemed such actions a declaration of war and a violation of a peace treaty between Jordan and Israel.

Al Khater echoed her country’s support for Jordan in rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians. She also voiced opposition to any changes in the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, expressing support for the resilience of Palestinians in their homeland.

She also praised strong coordination between the two countries to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, aligning with resolutions of a joint Arab and Islamic summit earlier this month in Riyadh.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October.

Authorities in Gaza said, Monday, the death toll from Israeli attacks on the enclave since 7 October has jumped to more than 13,300, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

