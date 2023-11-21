Saudi Crown Prince demands stopping weapon exports to Israel

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, demanded a cessation of weapons exports to Israel during an online extraordinary BRICS summit Tuesday, according to the Saudi official channel, Al-Ekhbariya.

The Crown Prince noted that ”the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is deepening day by day, and decisive solutions must be implemented,” and urged ”an immediate cessation of military operations and the establishment of humanitarian corridors to provide relief to civilians in the enclave.”

The Kingdom’s stance is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution

he said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas, killing more than 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

