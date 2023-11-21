UC Berkeley students raise ceasefire banner on clock tower The students at the University of California, Berkley raised a large banner across the length of the Sather Tower. The banner, which had the Palestinian flag on it, reads 'Ceasefire Now Save Gaza'. The students also laid out a long list of names of the 11,000 civilians killed in Gaza, and read each name while marching and chanting that they were 'not just a number'. Sather Tower, also known as the Campanile, is one of UC Berkeley’s most well-known symbols. Visible for miles, the Campanile is the third-tallest clock and bell tower in the world.