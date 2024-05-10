Slovenia initiates process to recognise State of Palestine

The Slovenian government yesterday began the process to formally recognise a Palestinian state as a strategic measure to help resolve Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced.

“The horrors we see every day in Gaza are inadmissible and must stop,” he wrote on X. “I call on Israel to put an immediate end to its attacks on Gaza and to use the negotiating table.”

Na današnji seji je vlada odločila, da začne postopek za priznanje 🇵🇸 Palestine kot neodvisne in suverene države. Začela je tudi s postopkom priprave proračunov za leti 2025 in 2026. 👇https://t.co/Ur3IlA9dEm — Vlada Republike Slovenije (@vladaRS) May 9, 2024

The ruling coalition agreed unanimously on this decision, Golob said, expressing hope that the recognition would inspire other countries to follow in Slovenia’s steps.

Golob further stated in a release on the government’s official platform that he would like his country’s recognition to be “an incentive for these negotiations to proceed more quickly” and speed up the dialogue in the United Nations on achieving an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and ensuring Israel’s security and existence through a two-state solution.”

Read: Bahamas formally recognises Palestine as state

Slovenia’s government yesterday passed a decree on recognising a Palestinian state that will be sent to parliament for approval by 13 June.

Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon wrote on X: “I am pleased that the government has taken a decisive and irreversible step in the process of recognising Palestine.”

MZEZ @tfajon: "Vesela sem, da je @vladaRS naredila odločen & nepovraten korak v postopku priznanja Palestine. S tem Slovenija 🇸🇮 pošilja jasno sporočilo o nujnosti vzpostavitve miru na #BližnjiVzhod & rešitve dveh držav 🇮🇱🇵🇸. Resnično si želim, da bodo postopki čimprej… pic.twitter.com/FCxLdGedo2 — MFEA Slovenia (@MZEZ_RS) May 9, 2024

“Slovenia thus sends a clear message on the urgency of Middle East peace and a two-state solution,” she added.

The move comes after Spain, Ireland and Malta announced their intentions to take initial steps toward recognising a Palestinian state. These countries have reportedly been awaiting a crucial vote by the United Nations General Assembly which could pave the way for Palestine to qualify for full UN membership. The vote is expected to be held today, however the US has said it does not support the move.