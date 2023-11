Debunked: Israel has 'no partner for peace' MEMO political analyst Nasim Ahmed debunks the myth that Israel has 'no partner for peace' in the Palestinians. The trope that Palestinians are not interested in peace deals has been repeated by Israelis and their allies since the start of the latest Gaza onslaught, but this myth has a long history that starts at the partition of Palestine in 1948 and has been repeated at every crucial juncture in the history of Israel's occupation of Palestine.