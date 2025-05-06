Trump’s envoy predicts more Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy predicts that more Arab countries will normalise relations with Israel as part of the so-called “Abraham Accords”.

“We think [we] will have some, or a lot of announcements, very, very shortly, which we hope will yield great progress by next year,” Steve Witkoff said during an event organised by the Israeli Embassy in Washington yesterday night, as cited by the Jewish Insider.

The event was held to mark the founding of Israel in 1948 as a result of the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes following attacks by Zionist gangs during the Nakba.

“I urge the Israeli people to choose unity over division, vision over disagreement, and hope over despair. When you do, Israel’s future will shine brighter than ever,” Witkoff said.

During Trump’s first term in office from 2017 to 2021, a series of US-sponsored agreements were signed to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Egypt and Jordan established diplomatic relations with Israel after signing peace treaties several decades ago.

The US envoy’s comments came as Israel continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where it has killed more than 52,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

