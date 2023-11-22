Israel occupation forces kill more Palestinians in West Bank

Five Palestinians were martyred in Tulkarm early today when Israeli occupation forces stormed into Tulkarm refugee camp. A sixth was killed in the town of Azzun, to the west of Qalqilya.

According to local sources, the Israelis killed Rami Al-Shumali, Uday Al-Zayat, Ahmed Salit, Muhammad Abu Anin and Bassam Al-Shafi’I when a house in the Balouneh neighbourhood was bombed. At least three others were wounded. The sources confirmed that the occupation forces arrested a young man suffering from a brain haemorrhage while he was in an ambulance, but released him hours later.

The raid was conducted by troops in 30 vehicles supported by several D9 armoured bulldozers with air cover provided by drones and aircraft. The Tulkarm camp was cordoned off and snipers were deployed on rooftops.

The occupation forces also blockaded Martyr Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in the city of Tulkarm, and prevented ambulances from leaving the hospital. This hindered the provision of treatment for those wounded in the raid. Ambulances were searched when carrying the wounded.

READ: Israel escalation in West Bank fuels the resistance

Fighting broke out between resistance groups and the occupation forces. The Israeli forces bulldozed the infrastructure of some of the streets in the refugee camp.

The man killed in Azzun was named as Amir Abdel Rahman Majd, 30. He was shot in the back by Israeli soldiers and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Darwish Nazzal Government Hospital in Qalqilya.

Local sources confirmed that when the ambulance arrived to transport Majd and his friend Mohammed Hassan Suwaidan, who was wounded by bullet fragments in the incident, the soldiers blocked its route. Majd was left to bleed for a full hour before the ambulance was allowed to take him to the hospital.