Pro-Palestine Sit-In at UK Parliament Demands Permanent Ceasefire Pro-Palestine activists, led by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, staged a sit-in protest at the UK Parliament in London, chanting ‘End the siege’ and ‘full ceasefire now’. The group welcomed the current truce in Gaza but passionately called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day truce in Gaza, allowing aid entry and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.