Colombia, Venezuela Presidents condemn Israel attack on Rafah camp

Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, condemned a recent Israeli attack on a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Petro labelled the attack as a “massacre” and criticised “powerful countries democratic” for their inability to oppose the attack, attributing it to the influence of wealthy individuals who support the violence.

He warned on Monday on X that the complicity threatens the Palestinian people and the foundations of democracy and humanity.

Maduro, who spoke at a weekly news conference, also described the attack as a “massacre” and criticised the US and the EU for inaction.

“The US and the EU are doing nothing to stop this massacre despite the power they have. In my opinion, they are accomplices in these murders,” said Maduro.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, of disregarding international law and committing atrocities against Muslim and Christian children.

Maduro labelled the international community’s response as a “genocidal silence”, comparing the situation to some of the worst genocides in history.

The Israeli airstrikes, late Sunday, killed at least 45 displaced Palestinians, mostly women and children.

