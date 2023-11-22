US Biden admin concerned about journalists exposing devastation in Gaza amid ceasefire with Israel

The United States government, under President Joe Biden’s administration, is reportedly concerned over the potential for journalists to reveal the extent of Israel’s devastation in Gaza during the agreed temporary ceasefire, according to a senior official in a report which sheds further light on Washington’s protection of Israel and its narrative.

In an article published by the outlet, Politico, titled ‘Biden admin officials see proof their strategy is working in hostage deal’, it is speculated that the US government was right in its stance to support Israel’s brutal response to the 7 October operation carried out by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, in that Washington can easily maintain influence over Tel Aviv in doing so.

Furthermore, the article highlighted the temporary ceasefire deal – agreed upon this week – as a success for the Biden administration, calling it “a rare bright spot in a dark time”. The deal stipulates that, from Thursday morning, a ceasefire between Hamas and Israeli occupation forces will come into force, in return for the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas and 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The ceasefire is to last four to five days, and aims to allow aid and urgent supplies to enter into the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as pausing the Israeli bombardment of civilians and hospitals.

Although the deal is seen by the Politico article’s authors as a victory for the Biden administration, they cited the government’s concerns that it would enable journalists to witness the extent of Israel’s devastation of Gaza and the war crimes it has committed.

According to an unnamed senior US official who spoke to them, “there was some concern in the administration about an unintended consequence of the pause: that it would allow journalists broader access to Gaza and the opportunity to further illuminate the devastation there and turn public opinion on Israel.”

The admittance of those concerns held by authorities in Washington come at a time when many hail the fact that although Israel may hold military and technical superiority in its current invasion of Gaza, it is losing the information war and failing to maintain support on the front of public relations and public opinion, even within the West.

