100 unidentified Palestinians buried in mass grave in Gaza The city of Khan Younis witnessed the burial of 111 unidentified bodies of Palestinian martyrs, that were just liberated for burial from Al-Shifa and Beit Hanoon Hospital. The burial permissions for these bodies were denied for the past two weeks by the Israeli army. Over 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza, which has been going on for over six weeks. It is expected that more permissions will be granted over the coming four days, as a humanitarian ceasefire enters into effect.