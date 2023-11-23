Middle East Monitor
1,600 Israeli soldiers left disabled by war on Gaza

November 23, 2023 at 10:52 am

Israeli soldiers in East Jerusalem on November 10, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Army Radio quoted the Israeli Disabled Veterans Association as saying that since 7 October, 1,600 army soldiers have been left physically disabled.

The association expected to receive thousands of people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after fighting in Gaza. Some of those injured have been transferred to the US where they are said to be receiving medical and psychological treatment.

The number of Israeli army deaths rose to 69 during the ground operation in Gaza, bringing the total number of soldiers killed to 391 since 7 October.

Israel waged a genocidal bombing campaign against Gaza killing more than 13,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

