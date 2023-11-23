Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

European MPs describe Israel actions in Gaza as 'genocide', 'ethnic cleansing'

November 23, 2023 at 11:55 am

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on November 13, 2023 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on November 13, 2023 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]

Members of the European Parliament have described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “violation of international law,” “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing.”

During a session held at the European Parliament’s General Assembly yesterday, parliamentarians accused the European Union of applying double standards by remaining silent on Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stated that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the EU is also concerned about the impact on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

French MEP Manon Aubry stressed the need for a long-lasting ceasefire in Gaza, adding that a pause is not enough.

Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan called on EU leaders to stop trading with Israel and demand a permanent ceasefire.

O’Sullivan also urged the EU to show courage and recognise the state of Palestine.

READ: Dispute erupts over whether Pope called situation in Gaza ‘genocide’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending