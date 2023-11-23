Middle East Monitor
Gaza humanitarian pause to start Friday, says Qatar

November 23, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Civil defense team and civilians make search and rescue efforts following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the Oveyda family on the 47th day of the conflict in Rafah, Gaza on November 22, 2023 [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

A humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip will start at 7 am local time (0500GMT) on Friday, Qatar announced Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The first group of civilian hostages will be swapped at around 4 pm on Friday

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha.

He said 50 hostages will be released in four days.

The first group of hostages will include 13 women and children

he added.

On Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause was achieved between Israel and Hamas.

