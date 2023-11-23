Middle East Monitor
Israel shoots down cruise missile over Red Sea

November 23, 2023 at 11:39 am

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip shows an Israeli F-15 Eagle jet fighter flying above north Gaza on November 22, 2023 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

The Israeli army said Wednesday a fighter jet has successfully shot down a cruise missile over the Red Sea, close to the resort town of Eilat.

Earlier yesterday, sirens went off in Eilat, on the Red Sea coast, after a suspected drone infiltration.

“An F-35 stealth plane was sent out to intercept the missile,” the army said on X, noting that the missile did not enter Israel’s territory.

The Israeli army did not specify the location from which the missile had been launched, but the Yemeni Houthis have in recent weeks claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles and drones towards Eilat, in response to the Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip.

