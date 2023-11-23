Israel shoots down cruise missile over Red Sea

The Israeli army said Wednesday a fighter jet has successfully shot down a cruise missile over the Red Sea, close to the resort town of Eilat.

Earlier yesterday, sirens went off in Eilat, on the Red Sea coast, after a suspected drone infiltration.

“An F-35 stealth plane was sent out to intercept the missile,” the army said on X, noting that the missile did not enter Israel’s territory.

The Israeli army did not specify the location from which the missile had been launched, but the Yemeni Houthis have in recent weeks claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles and drones towards Eilat, in response to the Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip.

