Militants target US base in Iraq

The US military base of Al-Harir in Kurdistan, Iraq, has been targeted for the third time, media sources reported.

The Islamic Resistance Group in Iraq said in a statement yesterday that it had targeted the base using drones that directly hit their target.

The group said that the strike was in response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in Gaza amid the aggression that has been ongoing for 47 days.

This comes after Reuters reported that the US army carried out “precise” strikes against two facilities in Iraq in response to what it said were attacks targeting its forces there.

