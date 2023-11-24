Israeli journalist Bardugo calls for stronger approach in hostage negotiations ‘Last night’s disappointment for the State of Israel is considered a winning card for Hamas.’ Israeli Journalist Yaakov Bardugo, in an interview on Israeli Channel 14, stressed the necessity of a more robust and forceful approach in hostage negotiations with Hamas. Criticising Mossad's strategies, Bardugo pointed out the recent setbacks and called for a stronger stance to effectively manage these critical situations.