Israeli journalist Bardugo calls for stronger approach in hostage negotiations

‘Last night’s disappointment for the State of Israel is considered a winning card for Hamas.’ Israeli Journalist Yaakov Bardugo, in an interview on Israeli Channel 14, stressed the necessity of a more robust and forceful approach in hostage negotiations with Hamas. Criticising Mossad's strategies, Bardugo pointed out the recent setbacks and called for a stronger stance to effectively manage these critical situations.

November 24, 2023 at 2:04 pm

