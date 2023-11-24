Jordan ‘secretly advised’ US, EU of ‘impossibility’ of eradicating Hamas 

Intensive communications and consultations behind diplomatic scenes have recently included specific Jordanian suggestions and advice to the US administration and European leaders about the “impossibility” of planning the future of the besieged Gaza Strip without Hamas.

Emerging reports suggest that Jordan has “secretly” advised American and European officials that reaching conclusions on the future of the Hamas movement and the possibility of undermining it through military engagement is “unrealistic” and “dangerous”.

According to the reports, Jordan suggested that such an approach would not only lead to prolonging the current confrontation and military conflict between the Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, it would also risk expanding the conflict to a regional level.

The American rhetoric would only solidify and strengthen the Hamas movement and its influence in the Arab and Islamic street, the warning added.

Jordan is said to have proposed more precise statements be formulated that are not “ignorant of the issues of the region and its people”, but rather represent reality and can contribute to detailed conclusions when talking about the Hamas movement.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has highlighted the presence of more than 20,000 civil staff who work under the Hamas movement in Gaza and who manage civil and municipal institutions there. He also said that Hamas exists as a result of the occupation of Palestinian lands.

