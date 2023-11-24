Maronite Christian Patriarch: Aggression on Gaza aims to erase Palestinian issue

The recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has been carried out with the ultimate goal of eliminating the Palestinian issue and suppressing their demand for an independent state, the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for the Maronites has said.

In a statement released yesterday, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi stressed that the ongoing events constitute a clear denial of all Palestinian rights, adding that truth and justice will eventually prevail. The Patriarch further confirmed that he will continue supporting the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom and their right to establish their independent state.

A four-day temporary truce came into effect in the besieged Gaza Strip this morning, halting almost 50 days of relentless bombardment which has killed more than 14,000 Palestinians, the majority children.

