Fatah official warns of Israeli deceit during temporary truce in Gaza

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Fatah Movement, Jibril Rajoub, has warned of “deceit” on the part of Israel during the temporary truce in the Gaza Strip, claiming the agreement has no guarantees or field follow-up that could prevent the Israeli deception.

In an interview with MBC Egypt, Rajoub said Israel has agreed to the pause due to external pressure from its closest allies who could no longer justify the continuation of its crime and terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza.

“What happened on October 7 must be a turning point in holding this occupation accountable for its crimes,” he said, adding that the Hamas attack on October 7 did not happen in vacuum but was the result of Israeli crimes.

He expected the next confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians to be in the occupied West Bank, where 700,000 Israeli settlers live illegally, constantly violating all aspects of Palestinian life and sanctities.

He warned that Egypt and Jordan will be the most affected countries by the continuation of this conflict, which also threatens regional and global stability.

Asked about the possibility of resolving the differences between the Fatah and Hamas movements, Rajoub said: “Hamas was and will remain a part of the Palestinian national, struggle and political fabric, and this battle will represent a beginning to achieve Palestinian national unity, where there is one people, one leadership and one goal, which is to establish an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty over all Palestinian lands.”

