Al-Aqsa Mosque main pillar of Palestinian cause, source of honor for Muslims, says released inmate

Fatima Amarneh, one of the prisoners released as part of the hostage swap between Hamas and Israel, has said Al-Aqsa Mosque is the main pillar of the Palestinian cause and a source of honor for Muslims, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Israel imposed additional restrictions on female inmates after October 7,” Amarneh told the media on Friday after arriving at her family’s home in Ya’bad town near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

“Israel took everything from women inmates despite they were already lacking food, blankets, clothes, and most of all freedom,” she said.

Amarneh was arrested about two months ago for an “attempted stabbing” near Al-Aqsa Mosque where she was beaten by Israeli security forces.

READ: Occupation authorities prevent worshippers from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

“Despite my arrest, preserving and defending Al-Aqsa Mosque is an honor, as it is the cornerstone of a Muslim’s life,” she said.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails Friday, on the first day of the humanitarian pause.

Under the Israel-Hamas deal, hostages will be released in batches during the four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas last month.

Israel has killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

WATCH: First Hamas video reveals Israeli captives handover to ICRC