EU's Von der Leyen urges end to extremist violence in West Bank for Middle East peace

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that violence committed by extremists in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank must end for a two-state solution that will bring peace to the Middle East, Anadolu Agency reports.

Von der Leyen spoke at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada, where she was for the EU-Canada Summit.

She commended a recent humanitarian pause, initiated by the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas.

She expressed gratitude to those involved in making the truce possible, including US President Joe Biden, Israel, Qatar and Egypt, citing their tireless efforts in reaching a diplomatic resolution.

“We must prevent the spread of violence. Living together in peace is only possible through a two-state solution,” said von der Leyen.

She highlighted the significance of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and stressed the need for the international community to ensure that Palestinians and their Arab neighbors are reassured against forced displacement.

Von der Leyen also outlined the vision for a sustainable solution.

“The Palestinian people need a viable perspective with a Palestinian State, united in Gaza and the West Bank, governed by a renewed Palestinian administration. To achieve this, the unacceptable violence by extremists in the West Bank must come to an end,” she said.

