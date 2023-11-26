Palestinian succumbs to injuries following clashes with Israeli army in Nablus

A young Palestinian died on Sunday due to his injuries following clashes with the Israeli army in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestinian Red Crescent sources told Anadolu that the young man, Ouday Mosbah Sanoubar, 30, was shot in the face during clashes with Israeli forces amid their storming of the village.

Sanoubar was transferred for medical care where he was later pronounced dead, sources added.

Another Palestinian was also killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli military operation against the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, since the Oct. 7 start of the conflict in Gaza climbed to five, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the total number of arrests in the West Bank since Oct. 7 rose to more than 3,160 Palestinians.

