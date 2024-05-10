Egypt FM stresses to US need to reach truce in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the need to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip “as soon as possible”, as Israel intensifies its attacks on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.

This came during a phone call with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, hours after the delegations of Hamas and Israel left Cairo to consult on the results of the truce talks mediated by Egypt.

Shoukry and Blinken’s discussions focused on “developments in the security and humanitarian situation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, and the ongoing negotiations in Cairo for a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners and hostages,” according to the statement.

“The two ministers agreed on the importance of urging the parties to show flexibility and make the necessary efforts to reach a truce agreement,” it added.

Shoukry also reiterated the catastrophic humanitarian repercussions of an Israeli operation in Rafah and the security consequences that will negatively affect regional stability and security.

He has highlighted “the repercussions of Israel’s control of the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the US embassy in Egypt said during the call, Blinken expressed his gratitude for Egypt’s ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of hostages, and discussed with Shoukry ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.

“Secretary Blinken reaffirmed President Biden’s clear position that the United States does not support a major military operation in Rafah and the United States’ rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,” the statement read, adding that Blinken has also expressed Washington’s support for the reopening of Rafah crossing and the continued flow of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.