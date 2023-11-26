Student wearing 'Allah' necklace attacked in school in Germany

A 15-year-old student was attacked in a school in Germany for wearing a necklace which said “Allah,” authorities said Saturday.

The incident was the latest in a string of Islamophobic attacks since the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict last month.

German police said the attack took place in a high school in Wilhelmstadt, Berlin on Friday afternoon, and they are currently investigating.

At least five classmates attacked the student in the school bathroom, ripped the necklace off her neck, and physically assaulted her, police said.

A teacher provided initial medical assistance to the victim, who was subsequently taken to the hospital, according to the statement.

A police spokeswoman told public radio RBB that they are investigating whether the attack was a “religiously motivated” crime.

Germany’s Muslim communities reported a surge in anti-Muslim hate crimes in recent weeks, triggered by the propaganda of far-right politicians and biased media coverage of the Gaza conflict.

With a population of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country’s nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.

