MEMO Monitoring: Israeli press questions official 7 October narrative MEMO has been monitoring Israeli newspapers and broadcasters revisiting and questioning the official narrative around the 7 October attack. There is growing evidence of friendly-fire and Israelis killed by the Israeli military, presented in Haaretz and inadvertently broadcast by pro-government and state-backed media in Israel. The Middle East Monitor was set up more than 14 years ago as a press monitoring platform. MEMO Monitoring seeks to continue this mission of observing how the Middle East is reported in newspapers, on TV and on social media.