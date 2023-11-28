Middle East Monitor
50,000 houses completely destroyed in Gaza

November 28, 2023 at 2:16 pm

More than 50,000 houses completely destroyed while 240,000 housing units are damaged by Israeli attacks on Gaza [Efnan İpşir/Anadolu Agency]

