Gaza: Al-Shifa Hospital reopens dialysis department 

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced the reopening of the dialysis department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, despite the destruction caused by the Israeli army in the hospital.

“We have been able to reopen the dialysis department at Al-Shifa Hospital after some exceptional efforts,” said the ministry. It called on dialysis patients in Gaza and North Gaza to go to Al-Shifa today for treatment.

The Israeli occupation army withdrew from Al-Shifa Medical Complex on 24 November, 10 days after raiding it and destroying parts of the hospital, according to eyewitnesses and local sources. Over the past few days, the army has carried out extensive searches within the complex, which resulted in the killing of a number of displaced and wounded people inside, explained the ministry.

A four-day humanitarian ceasefire in effect in Gaza since Friday was extended by two days yesterday. Hostages have been exchanged after an agreement reached between Hamas and the occupation state, following Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation.

Israel launched a devastating bombing campaign against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, destroying many residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. More than 15,000 people have been killed, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women. At least 36,000 have been wounded, according to the government media office in Gaza.

