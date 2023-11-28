Hamas condemns HRW report on Israel’s bombing of Gaza hospitals

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has criticised the initial report issued by Human Rights Watch (HRW) regarding attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, especially Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Hamas said on Monday that the report was closer to the Israeli narrative which held the resistance factions responsible for the aerial bombardment.

“HRW did not provide any clear material evidence for its conclusion, despite the fact that investigations by many international bodies confirmed Israel’s responsibility for the targeting,” said the movement. It added that the report ignores Israel’s systematic policy of targeting all hospitals in the Gaza Strip which has been well documented as it has taken place in real time before the eyes and ears of the world on social media.

“What reinforces the weak credibility of the [HRW] report is the lack of access to the scene of the event, collecting evidence, meeting witnesses, and listening to the competent authorities’ reports,” added Hamas. It urged HRW to review the report and to visit Gaza after the Israeli aggression ends to investigate the incident directly.

READ: Gaza is ‘dystopian nightmare’ after Israeli bombardment, says doctor