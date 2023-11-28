Palestine activist Ahed Tamimi likely to be released in upcoming prisoner swap

Palestinian icon of resistance, Ahed Tamimi, is likely to be released in the upcoming prisoner swap between Israel and the Hamas group, Israeli media reported late on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Ahed Tamimi was on the list of the approved 50 women detainees likely to be released in the upcoming prisoner swap.

On 6 November, the Israeli army forces detained Tamimi in the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh after searching her house and confiscating the cellular phones of the family.

In 2017, she was arrested by Israeli forces after a video went viral showing the young woman, then 16, pushing and hitting Israeli soldiers who tried to enter her family’s house.

Tamimi was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

Ahed Tamimi has since become an international symbol of resistance against Israel’s occupation in the West Bank.

Under the prisoner swap deal, 50 Israelis were released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children. Four batches of prisoners were released during the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza.

Qatar announced an agreement, late Monday, on extending the humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

