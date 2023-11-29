Lebanon asks for more medical supplies to prepare for possible war with Israel

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health is appealing to the international community for more supplies to prepare for the potential for further escalation on its border as clashes between Israel and Hezbollah extend into their seventh week, local media reports.

According to the report, Lebanon’s government has put in place an emergency plan to cope with those already displaced and the potential for a full-scale war, which the UN says could cause more than a million residents to flee northwards and overwhelm hospitals in the south.

The report says fighting on Lebanon’s border started after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in the wake of a Hamas-led surprise attack across Gaza‘s border on 7 October, which killed 1,200 Israelis.

“Supplies, supplies, plus supplies. We still have lots of medication missing in Lebanon … We don’t have enough money for everything,” Wahida Ghalayini, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Manager said.

