Israel army shells church in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army, on Monday, hit a church in southern Lebanon with artillery shells, causing significant damage to the church building, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the official Lebanese news agency, NNA,

the Israeli army hit the Saint George Church in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon, near the border

No injuries were reported in the Israeli shelling of the Melkite (Greek) Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic Church

NNA also said

several areas in southern Lebanon came under Israeli fire from tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, including an attack on the home of Lebanese lawmaker, Qabalan Qabalan, who is a close ally to Hezbollah, the group that has been trading cross-border attacks with Israel since Hamas’s 7 October attacks on southern Israel

On Monday, the Israeli army and Hezbollah group exchanged heavy shelling across border areas.

The Israeli army and Hezbollah have been engaged in deadly skirmishes along the border since the Palestinian group, Hamas, carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel.

The clashes between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group are the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

