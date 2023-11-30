Israel detains 40 more Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 40 Palestinians in an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank early today, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

The Palestinian NGO stated that the latest detentions brought the total number of Palestinians detained since 7 October to 3,365.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid an Israeli military onslaught on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians including 6,150 children.

A four-day truce from 24-27 November saw 150 Palestinian released by Israeli detention, but the occupation state detained 133 Palestinians over that weekend.

