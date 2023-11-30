Middle East Monitor
US: Rashida Tlaib calls for release of all Palestinians ‘arbitrarily detained’ by Israel

November 30, 2023 at 11:38 am

United States Representative Rashida Tlaib (2nd R) holds a press conference with a group of activists, State legislators and actors on the third day of the five-day hunger strike they launched in front of the White House in Washington DC, United States on November 29, 2023 [Celal Güneş/Anadolu Agency]

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called for the release of all Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons without charge, especially children and women.

“Every innocent civilian should be released and reunited with their family, no matter their faith or ethnicity,” Tlaib said in a statement on Tuesday. “I will continue to call for the release of all hostages, as well as the innocent Palestinians who were arbitrarily detained by the Israeli government without charge or trial.”

“On average, 500-700 children are detained by Israeli forces every year,” Tlaib said. “The mistreatment of children is widespread and systematic.”

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Rashida Tlaib, who has Palestinian heritage, has sparked backlash from the Israeli lobby in the United States over her support for the Palestinians and rejection of Israeli aggression.

She became one of the most prominent US lawmakers to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

