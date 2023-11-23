US Congresswoman Tlaib thanks Americans for supporting calls for ceasefire in Gaza US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American Congress member, recently joined over 1,700 Jewish individuals and allies in a national call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Tlaib shared her personal connection to the conflict, expressing her hope that one day her grandmother in Palestine would be able to freely harvest olives and figs. She emphasised that being born Palestinian should not deprive one of the right to live in peace and dignity. Tlaib said that a ceasefire is just the beginning, calling for an end to the occupation, the return of hostages, the lifting of the blockade and siege in Gaza, and ending the detainment and targeting of Palestinian children and the displacement of Palestinians. She thanked her supporters for strengthening her resolve in Congress, highlighting the diverse American voices advocating for peace and safety for all.