Al-Salam tower in Jabalia levelled to the ground by Israeli air strikes Israeli air strikes resumed earlier today targeting several places in Gaza. Al-Salam Tower in Jabalia refugee camp was among the targets and was destroyed and levelled to the ground. Families living in the vicinity were terrified by the impact and destruction. A Palestinian man recounts the moment of the strike, where he says: ‘I opened my door to go get water, and we found the rubble falling on us.