Israeli activists interrupt Israeli forces’ fundraiser to call for ceasefire 3 young Israeli Jew activists interrupted a fundraiser for the Israeli military organised by Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF) in New York. They were physically removed from the event while asserting their demands and chanting: ‘Cease fire now’ and ‘Free Palestine’. In an online statement, they said they were against the apartheid and the dehumanisation of the Palestinians after the death of over 15,000 Palestinians in the ongoing war.