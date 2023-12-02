Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Blinken: ‘We will continue support for Israel until end of war’

December 2, 2023 at 10:27 am

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on December 1, 2023. [U.S.Department of State - Anadolu Agency]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on December 1, 2023. [U.S.Department of State – Anadolu Agency]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced at a conference in Dubai, in discussion with Arab foreign ministers: “We remain intensely focused on getting everyone home, getting hostages back. We are also very much focused, as we’ve been all along, on trying to make sure that this conflict doesn’t spread, that it doesn’t escalate in other places.”

Blinken added: “It is important to understand why the pause came to an end. It came to an end because of Hamas,” noting that the US will continue its support for Israel and work to ensure civilians are not killed.

He stressed that protecting civilians in Gaza is necessary and Israel will inform Palestinians of safe places, adding that the US is making an effort for Palestinians to have their own state.

WATCH: US Secretary of State holds Hamas responsible for the end of the pause

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending