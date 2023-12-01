US Secretary of State holds Hamas responsible for the end of the pause United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Hamas is the reason why the pause ended. He accused Hamas of the attack in Jerusalem on the 30th of November and of firing rockets before the pause ended. He added: ‘Hamas reneged on commitments it had made in terms of releasing certain hostages.’ Blinken made his statement after he concluded his visit to Israel as the 6-day humanitarian pause came to an end earlier today.