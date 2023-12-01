MEMO Insights: The Zionist project echoes colonial patterns of land grabbing and ethnic cleansing Dr Daud Abdullah, Director of Middle East Monitor, delivers a thorough analysis of Zionism, drawing parallels with colonial practices throughout history. He highlights that European colonialism invariably involved land grabbing and ethnic cleansing, leading to the total or partial extermination of indigenous populations. Dr Daud underscores that the Zionist project in Palestine is no different, with Palestinians forced into enclaves, particularly since 1948 and 1967.