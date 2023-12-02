Jordan King discusses seriousness of Gaza aggression with Leo Varadkar

King Abdullah II warned during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday about the seriousness of the repercussions of the continued aggression on Gaza and the worsening of the humanitarian situation.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the King called for pressure for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the imposed blockade to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing a real catastrophe.

The King pointed out that Jordan is working diligently to limit the consequences of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza through close coordination with international organisations to provide the greatest amount of aid and secure its delivery to residents of the Gaza Strip.

The King also met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and British Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer separately on the sidelines of the conference.

The meetings were attended by Prime Minister Dr Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Director of the King’s Office Dr Jafar Hassan.

