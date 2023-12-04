Qatar calls for probe into Israel crimes 

Qatar is demanding an immediate, comprehensive and impartial international investigation into Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported yesterday.

The Qatar-based channel quoted Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as saying that Doha will continue its efforts to facilitate a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In another context, the Qatari Foreign Minister said on Sunday that his country will continue its efforts to resume the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“Qatar will continue its efforts, with all active countries, to resume the ceasefire, leading to a permanent cessation of hostilities,” he said.

Israel has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 6,150 of the victims are children.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed on Saturday alone a day after a humanitarian truce came to an end.

