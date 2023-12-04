Qatar to provide care for 4,500 Palestinians from Gaza

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, yesterday announced that Doha will sponsor 3,000 orphans and provide treatment to 1,500 injured Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

According to the QNA report, Doha will supervise the transfer of the wounded in coordination with Egypt in preparation for treatment.

The initiative comes after Qatar dispatched 37 planes throughout the war with 1,203 tonnes of aid, including food, medical and shelter supplies.

On Saturday, 89 Palestinians holding Qatari residency were evacuated from the Gaza Strip as part of the Gulf State’s efforts to provide humanitarian support amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

This initiative comes as “an extension of Qatar’s steadfast support and ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.”

Earlier today, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed a contribution agreement to finance the agency through a multiyear agreement for 2023-2024.

Director General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Kuwari stated: “In the face of the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked with unprecedented levels of loss of life, human suffering, displacement, and destruction, Qatar Fund for Development seeks to continue supporting Palestinians and providing them with financial and basic resources to provide their basic needs.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini noted: “This timely contribution from QFFD comes at a critical time for the Agency. As we look to scale up our operations to meet the needs of the Palestine Refugee community in the Gaza Strip and across the Middle East, multiyear agreements such as this one ensure the Agency’s continued delivery of aid and services.”

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.