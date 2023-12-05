7,800 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails: NGO

At least 7,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails, according to a local non-governmental organisation on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The detainees include 33 women, 166 children, and 2,873 people held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Before the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails was estimated at around 5,250, including 1,319 held without charge or trial.

“Israeli forces detained 3,580 Palestinians in the West Bank since 7 October,” the NGO said.

Israel resumed air and ground attacks Friday on the Gaza Strip after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 injured since Israel launched a massive military campaign on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

VIEW: LBC radio presenter challenges Israel’s approach to civilian safety