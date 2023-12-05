Israel Commander says forces in most intense day of fighting

Israeli forces, backed by warplanes that have dropped hundreds of bombs and other munitions, have been engaged in the heaviest day of fighting since the start of their invasion of Gaza, a senior commander said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

We are in the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation

the Commander of the Israeli Defence Forces Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman, said on Tuesday.

He said forces were fighting in Jabalya, north of Gaza City and Shujaiya, east of the city, and were now also fighting in Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclave.

“We are in the heart of Jabalya, in the heart of Shujaiya, and now also in the heart of Khan Yunis,” he said.

