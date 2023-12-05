TikTok user Kaylynn Corum discusses Christianity and Israeli occupation In a TikTok video, Kaylynn Corum shared insights into Christian people’s stance on supporting Israel, particularly those who live in southern US. Corum also brought attention to the role of religious influences in the conflict, discussing how these beliefs are often overshadowed by political agendas and obstruct the path to humane treatment. She highlighted how Christians are willing to look at similarities in Judaism, but not in Islam, despite the three being Abrahamic religions. She highlighted the hypocrisy in the coverage of Israel’s assault on Gaza, saying only 800 Christian people remain in Gaza due to Israeli shelling, but Israel faces no accountability in mainstream media for its actions.