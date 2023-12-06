Al-Qassam Brigades' snipers target several Israel soldiers, military vehicles across Gaza

Hamas’s military wing has said its snipers have targeted several Israeli soldiers and military vehicles across the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to several statements issued by the Al-Qassam Brigades, on Wednesday,

its snipers targeted eight Israeli soldiers in the last 24 hours in areas of eastern Khan Yunis city.

The Brigades also used mortar shells to attack Israeli infiltrating forces in eastern Khan Yunis, it said.

In a separate statement, the Brigades said

its fighters in northern Gaza targeted 12 Israeli military vehicles near the Beit Lahia Project area.

The Israeli army has yet to respond to the Al-Qassam Brigades’ statements.

It, however, acknowledged early on Wednesday, that it was engaged in fierce battles with Palestinian fighters across Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Palestinian Territory on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: The price of war in Gaza is ‘heavy, very heavy’