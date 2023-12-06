Middle East Monitor
Netanyahu suspects army commander is secretly recording meetings

December 6, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Israeli army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi [Eliezer M Goldstock/Facebook]

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was angered after being searched by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security guard to ensure he did not have a recording device.

It reported that the unusual incident took place on Monday before a War Cabinet meeting.

It reported that “As Halevi attempted to enter the hall, a security guard from the Prime Minister’s Office insisted on inspecting Halevi’s belongings to ensure that he did not have any recording devices on his person.”

The channel noted that about a month and a half ago, female employees in the Prime Minister’s Office searched the officers who participated in the Cabinet meeting to ensure that they did not have recording devices in their possession.

