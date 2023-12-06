Netanyahu suspects army commander is secretly recording meetings

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was angered after being searched by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security guard to ensure he did not have a recording device.

It reported that the unusual incident took place on Monday before a War Cabinet meeting.

It reported that “As Halevi attempted to enter the hall, a security guard from the Prime Minister’s Office insisted on inspecting Halevi’s belongings to ensure that he did not have any recording devices on his person.”

The channel noted that about a month and a half ago, female employees in the Prime Minister’s Office searched the officers who participated in the Cabinet meeting to ensure that they did not have recording devices in their possession.

READ: Israel military commander claims army is in ‘heart’ of southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis