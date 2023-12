The journey of the Israeli hostage with the dog to Gaza and back unveiled Mia Leimberg, a 17-year-old hostage, released amid the humanitarian pause of the ongoing war on Gaza, sheds light on her experience with her dog in captivity. She said she was allowed to keep the dog as she was quiet, and her dog, Bella, kept her occupied and provided moral support. Her father acknowledged the care Hamas’ militants gave to her and her dog, while Mia said that she feels ok, but is waiting for the whole experience to ‘sink in’.